Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 21
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Carlyle is to lead a $210 million private equity investment in an African agricultural commodity merchant that is one of the world's largest traders of cashew nuts, the Financial Times reported. The purchase of a minority stake in Export Trading Group will give the Tanzania-based company an enterprise value of more than $1 billion, the report said.
* A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO is seeking to acquire a roughly $1 billion stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal , South Korean financial publication Money Today reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.