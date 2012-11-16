Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Nov 16 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:

* U.S. regulators are expected to serve JPMorgan Chase with a formal action alleging weaknesses in the bank's antimoney-laundering systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the situation. The cease-and-desist order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is part of a broader crackdown on the nation's largest banks, the report said.