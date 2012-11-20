版本:
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 20 The following corporate finance-related
story was reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd has accepted
management and employment conditions set by the Canadian
government to win approval for its $15.1 billion takeover of
Nexen Inc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two
people with knowledge of the matter. 
    
    * Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's
Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian
mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2,
business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

