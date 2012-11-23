Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2
billion pounds ($1.91 billion) of distressed mortgages tied to
European real estate, as it continues its push to exit the
continental property market. Separately, the lender is
understood to be lining up the sale of £500m of non-performing
UK property loans, the Financial Times reported. ()
* The former chairman of Standard Chartered Plc
could return to banking through the 316-branch division being
sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Times reported.
Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where Lord Davies of
Abersoch is a partner and vice-chairman, has expressed interest
in the business. ()