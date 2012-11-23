UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2
billion pounds ($1.91 billion) of distressed mortgages tied to
European real estate, as it continues its push to exit the
continental property market. Separately, the lender is
understood to be lining up the sale of 500 million pounds of
non-performing UK property loans, the Financial Times reported.
()
* The former chairman of Standard Chartered Plc
could return to banking through the 316-branch division being
sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Times reported.
Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where Lord Davies of
Abersoch is a partner and vice-chairman, has expressed interest
in the business. ()
* Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co and a fund
controlled by Italy's Montezemolo & Partners SPA may increase
their $1.86 billion buyout offer for U.S.-listed Orient-Express
Hotels Ltd the Wall Street Journal reported citing a
senior executive with knowledge of the discussions. ()