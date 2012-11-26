Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Some of Barclays' biggest investors have urged
Antony Jenkins, the bank's new chief executive, to take an axe
to its investment bank, the Financial Times reported. ()
* Royal Bank of Scotland is concerned it could
receive a "double hit" of separate fines for its alleged
involvement in the Libor-fixing controversy, one from the
Financial Services Authority and one from the U.S. regulators on
separate days, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. ()
* BlackRock is to launch its first foray into the
global infrastructure debt market as it seeks to fill the void
left by banks that are no longer prepared to invest in big
government projects, the Financial Times reported. ()
* McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of retirement
homes, is preparing for a share listing, refinancing or sale
after hiring investment bankers at Moelis & Co to carry out a
strategic review, the Sunday Times reported. ()
* Kuwait's Investment Dar is in talks with two potential
bidders for a 50 per cent stake in Aston Martin, the famous
sports carmaker, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. India's Mahindra & Mahindra
and European buyout group InvestIndustrial are final bidders for
the stake. ()
* Buyout firm CVC and Japan's Sumitomo are among
the final bidders battling to take over UK utility Sutton and
East Surrey Water, the Sunday Times reported. ()
* Kuoni, the Swiss travel company, is in advanced
talks to sell luxury ski holiday division Ski Verbier to
investment firm Bluebird Partners, the Sunday Times reported. ()
* Flowers Foods Inc, the maker of Tastykake and
Nature's Own baked goods, is considered a likely bidder for some
of the assets owned by Hostess Brands Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported. ()