Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner
to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to
value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge about
the continuing sale talks. ()
   
    * BATS Global Markets is looking to raise $300 million of
"junk"-rated debt to fund a payout to shareholders in its first
attempt to tap investors since the exchange operator bungled its
own public float in March, the Financial Times reported. ()

