公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday: 
    
    *  HSBC is talking with South Korean regulators
about shutting its local retail banking operations after a
failed attempt to sell the business, the Donga Ilbo newspaper
reported on Thursday. 
    
    * The French government has found an industrialist willing
to invest 400 million euros ($516.38 million) to renovate
ArcelorMittal's Florange steelworks in northeast
France, the Telegraph reported. ()

