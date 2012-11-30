Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker
POSCO, has postponed its initial public offering
(IPO) set for December after scrapping a plan for retail
subscriptions, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
* UPS is promising to sell assets across Europe and
guarantee access to its air freight network in an attempt to
assuage Brussels' concerns about its takeover of TNT Express
, the Financial Times reported. The package proposes
business and asset sales in about 10 countries as well as
measures to open the combined groups' air freight network. ()
* Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling
300 million pounds ($481.11 million) of service stations as he
continues to dismantle the empire he established before the 2008
financial crisis. M3 Capital Partners, a real estate private
equity group, has been selected as preferred bidder to buy nine
Welcome Break motorway service stations, the Financial Times
reported. ()