版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 12:08 BJT

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks to join Virtu
Financial LLC's bid for U.S. brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐