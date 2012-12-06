版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 13:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday: 
    
    * Indian Hotels Co Ltd is working on a revised
offer to acquire British hospitality group Orient-Express
, the Times of India reported. ()
    
    * Three former Deutsche Bank employees have filed
complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank
failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses
during the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported.
 
    
    * A consortium of bidders has offered Eastman Kodak Co
. more than $500 million for a trove of digital
patents, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar
with the matter. ()
    
    * Russian government-owned OAO Gazprom is in talks
with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for acquiring a stake in the
5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal planned at Ennore near Chennai, Mint reported. ()

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐