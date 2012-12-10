Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday: * New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is weighing up whether to make a bid for The Financial Times Group, which includes the namesake paper and a half interest in The Economist magazine, the New York Times reported, citing three people close to the mayor. * Documents used as the basis for an investigation into alleged financial irregularity at mining companies part-owned by Bumi, the London-listed group, were stolen, hacked or doctored or all three, the Financial Times reported. () * Telecommunications equipment companies Arris Group and Pace Plc submitted the best bids for a Google Inc business that sells television set-top boxes and other equipment to cable companies, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation. * Argentine state-controlled energy company YPF is in talks to form a partnership with Norway's Statoil to develop YPF's shale reserves, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.