UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* American International Group Inc may raise as much
as $6.5 billion from the sale of its remaining stake in AIA
Group Ltd in Asia's second-largest block sale ever, sources with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
* Commodity trader Trafigura is working on plans
for a listing on the London Stock Exchange of its Puma Energy
subsidiary, The Sunday Times reported, citing Puma's chief
executive.
* KKR & Co has finished raising its second pan-Asia
fund, reaching $6 billion, according to sources, the largest
private equity pool ever raised for the region, with strong
demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market
returns.
* Etihad Airways PJSC will decide this week whether to
invest in India's Jet Airways or Kingfisher Airlines
Ltd, both of which are competing for a lifeline from
the national airline of the United Arab Emirates in return for
selling an equity stake.()
* The London Stock Exchange will likely finalise its
acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet by the end of March,
LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet told Italian daily Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday.
* Gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to
buy London-listed Fortune Oil's gas business in China
for HK$3.1 billion ($400 million), sources with knowledge of the
deal told Reuters.
* Weeks before accepting a $1 billion buyout offer from
Facebook Inc, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom had verbally
agreed to a $525 million offer from Twitter, according to a
report in The New York Times citing unnamed sources close to
Twitter and Facebook.
* Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
has hired Barclays to sell its Linksys home router unit,
Bloomberg reported.