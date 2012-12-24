UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* ITV Plc has bought a majority stake in US reality
TV producer Gurney for $40 million, as part of a strategy to
increase the size of its studio business. The broadcaster will
buy 61.5 percent of Gurney Productions, with an option to buy
the rest of the group in the next five years, the Telegraph
reported. []
* United States computer firm Hewlett-Packard Co is
expected to axe up to 200 members of the staff at its British
subsidiary Autonomy, which it last month accused of "serious
accounting improprieties", the Mail reported on Sunday. []
* Time Warner Cable Inc has made a bid to buy
Cablevision Systems Corp's Optimum West business,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with matter.
* T-Mobile Austria plans to appeal against the allocation of
radio frequencies that will result from Hutchison Whampoa's
takeover of Orange Austria, in a move that could derail the
deal, a source familiar with the matter said.
* China's sovereign wealth fund is among a trio of Asian
investors vying to buy an 800 million pound ($1.29
billion)London office campus from Blackstone Group LP,
the US private equity firm, in what would be the UK's highest
value property deal since the start of the financial crisis, the
Financial Times reported. []
* Lanco Infratech Ltd has begun talks with JSW
Energy Ltd and Adani Power Ltd to sell a
power plant in Karnataka as banks pile pressure on debt-laden
power companies to sell assets and improve cash flow, the
Economic Times reported. []
* China has started to run checks on the more than 800
companies that have applied for domestic share sales, the latest
move aimed at shortening the IPO waiting list and ease pressure
on the stock market, the official China Securities Journal said.