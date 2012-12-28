RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Private equity firm American Securities LLC said on
Thursday it sold a U.S. media production company to peer
Crestview Partners, in one of the clearest examples yet of a
firm rushing to close a deal before the end of the year to avoid
a potentially larger tax bill.
* Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said
it bought NewBay, the cloud services unit of Research In Motion
Ltd , for $55.5 million in cash.
* Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp's plan to
sell its Nanjing plant in China to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd has been frozen and may not
materialise, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.