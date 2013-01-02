版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 14:14 BJT

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp is considering raising more than 100 billion yen ($1.16 billion) this spring to bolster its capital base, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐