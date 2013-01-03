UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Gap Inc will buy women's fashion boutique Intermix
Inc for $130 million to enter the luxury clothes market, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* K2 Intelligence, the investigative company started by
Jules Kroll and Jeremy Kroll, has acquired the corporate
intelligence firm Thacher Associates in a deal that highlights
the growing and lucrative business of internal investigations
and corporate monitoring, the New York Times reported. ()
* Microsoft Corp bought start-up id8 Group R2
Studios Inc as it looks to expand further in technology focused
on the home and entertainment, a person familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
* Private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management LLC has
closed a deal to buy a majority stake in music
performance-rights company SESAC Inc for about $600 million, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
deal.
* Irish building material maker CRH Plc and Swiss
cement and aggregates giant Holcim are in independent talks with
the Shriram Group to purchase a controlling stake in Sree
Jayajothi Cements, which owns a 3.2-million-tonne cement plant
in Andhra Pradesh, signalling interest by overseas companies in
the Indian cement market, the Economic Times reported citing a
person with knowledge of the development. ()