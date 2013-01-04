UPDATE 2-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and
Sanofi have shown interest in Bausch & Lomb Inc, the
eye-care company Warburg Pincus is seeking to sell for
at least $10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told
Bloomberg. ()
* The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is
investigating the trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co's
chief investment office and is preparing an enforcement
action, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the
situation. ()
* Spain's largest bank Santander will cut 3,000
jobs following its planned merger with its Banesto
subsidiary, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources from unions and
close to the bank.