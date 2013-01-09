RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Bank of America Corp is looking to sell collection rights on at least another $100 billion of mortgages after announcing similar deals for more than $300 billion on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

* Charlotte Burkeman, the EMEA head of prime brokerage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is leaving the firm, two sources told Reuters.

* Spain's Telefonica has commissioned banks to advise it on a 10-year bond, in one of the first corporate debt placings in southern Europe this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are among a group of banks expected to agree as soon as this week to a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over botched foreclosure claims, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italian motorway group Atlantia SpA is in talks to acquire Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, and a decision could be made in the coming months, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* The Carlyle Group LP has asked Evercore Partners Inc to explore a sale of cash-strapped Synagro Technologies Inc, the largest recycler of organic waste in the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout firm tries to cut its losses on its first infrastructure fund investment.

* A consortium led by New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co has pulled out of the running for London's Stansted Airport after failing to secure bank financing for its offer, Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.