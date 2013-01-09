RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Bank of America Corp is looking to sell collection
rights on at least another $100 billion of mortgages after
announcing similar deals for more than $300 billion on Monday,
according to two sources familiar with the situation.
* Charlotte Burkeman, the EMEA head of prime brokerage at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is leaving the firm, two
sources told Reuters.
* Spain's Telefonica has commissioned banks to
advise it on a 10-year bond, in one of the first corporate debt
placings in southern Europe this year, a source with knowledge
of the matter said.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
are among a group of banks expected to agree as soon as this
week to a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over
botched foreclosure claims, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Italian motorway group Atlantia SpA is in talks
to acquire Gemina, which controls Rome airport
operator ADR, and a decision could be made in the coming months,
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* The Carlyle Group LP has asked Evercore Partners
Inc to explore a sale of cash-strapped Synagro Technologies Inc,
the largest recycler of organic waste in the United States, two
people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout firm tries
to cut its losses on its first infrastructure fund investment.
* A consortium led by New Zealand investment manager
Morrison & Co has pulled out of the running for London's
Stansted Airport after failing to secure bank financing for its
offer, Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.