UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* YouTube and its owner Google Inc have agreed to buy a minority stake in Vevo, according to people familiar with the deal, which hasn't been finalized, reported AllThingsD. ()

* A group led by France's EDF energy group and another led by the country's Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations sovereign wealth fund have developed into frontrunners from an initial field of seven bidders for Total Infrastructures Gaz France, the Financial Times reported. ()

* EE, the UK's largest mobile operator, will close 78 stores in towns where there had previously been both Orange and T-Mobile outlets, in a further blow for the beleaguered high street, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Shares in Afferro Mining Inc fall 7.8 percent with analysts' highlighting a Bloomberg report saying India's Jindal Steel & Power has ended potential takeover talks with the Toronto and London-listed explorer.

* Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Sharp Corp may sell its Chinese TV assembly plant to Lenovo Group Ltd as the cash-strapped Japanese TV maker looks to sell assets to bolster its finances, sources said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached an out-of-court settlement over its lawsuit against the former boss of Bruno Iksil, the trader known as the "London Whale" for huge bets he took that cost the bank $6.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, may be spun off in an initial public offering, but it is not up for sale, the chief executive of NYSE Euronext told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

* Hewlett-Packard Co in recent days has received a large number of casual overtures exploring a purchase of some of its assets, but the company has no intention of selling any major units, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The European Commission has blocked a recapitalisation plan of Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal NV, probably leaving only the state to inject capital, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* London's Stansted airport has attracted three final bids each worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), three sources close to the matter said.

* Pan-European trading platform Equiduct is exploring options, including possibly closing shop, four sources familiar with the situation said, as Citadel LLC and Knight Capital Group Inc, two of its top investors, back away from efforts to build a challenger to Europe's more established bourses.

* ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional have emerged as leading contenders to acquire ThyssenKrupp AG's steel operations in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Mexico's Grupo Bimbo and a partnership between Apollo Global Management LLC and veteran food executive C. Dean Metropoulos are among the leading candidates to buy Hostess Brands Inc's snack cake brands, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* India's biggest real estate group DLF Ltd will sell its wind energy business to an unlisted firm founded by the former General Electric India boss Tejpreet Singh Chopra for around 9 billion rupees ($164.32 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. ()

* Debt-laden Telecom Italia SpA has failed to attract improved bids for its majority stake in unprofitable Telecom Italia Media SpA unit, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of a sale not going ahead.

* Beverage carbonation company NuCO2 Inc is exploring a sale and hopes to bring in more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB) is in talks with several international bourses about technology sharing and a possible stake sale as Turkey seeks to carve out a role as a regional financial hub, sources familiar with the plans said.