UPDATE 2-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
Jan 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* British bank Barclays Plc is poised to cut as much as 10 percent of its global workforce next month as part of a broader shakeup, the New York Post reported. Along with layoffs, Barclays is expected to exit some businesses in its investment banking arm to streamline operations and appease regulators. ()
* Barclays is considering using its 2012 bonus pool to help pay fines for its role in Libor interest rate rigging, the Financial Times reported.
* Silver Lake Partners, trying to finalise a bidding group to take Dell Inc private, is in talks with the manager of Canada's pension plan and other potential investment partners, people familiar with the matter said.
* The Financial Times is being touted for sale by investment banks including Nomura and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for up to 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), the Telegraph reported. ()
* Chrysler Group Llc is close to striking a deal with Spain's Banco Santander to set up an in-house financing arm to be called Chrysler Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Video games seller Game Group has approached the administrators of HMV about acquiring some of the collapsed music retailer's stores, Game's boss told the Financial Times.
* ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA have emerged as leading bidders for steel mills ThyssenKrupp AG is trying to sell in the United States and Brazil, a source close to the deal said.
* Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica has set a Jan. 23 deadline for bidders to submit binding offers for the whole of its power engineering AnsaldoEnergia unit, a source close to the matter said.
* The board of Telecom Italia has decided to extend talks with two bidders for its TV unit Telecom Italia Media and a decision is now expected by Feb. 7, a source close to the situation said.
* SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, which is exploring a sale, has attracted early buyout interest from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: