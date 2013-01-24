RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks with Airbus SAS and Boeing Co to buy $1 billion or more new jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Electra has hired Rothschild to explore a sale or a refinancing of electronic animal identification company Allflex, which is worth about $1 billion, four industry sources with knowledge of the plan said.

* The publisher of Britain's Guardian and Observer newspapers has ended talks on selling its stake in Trader Media Group because the price offered fell short of expectations, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

* Hilco UK, the retail restructuring group that has taken effective control of HMV, is the frontrunner to acquire the Jessops brand, the Financial Times reported. ()