RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Internal reviews by banks in Singapore have found evidence
that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the offshore
foreign exchange market, according to a source with knowledge of
the inquiries.
* Bank of America has begun moving $50 billion of
derivatives out of its Irish-based operations into its British
subsidiary, The Financial Times reported.
* Barclays and Credit Suisse are both
preparing collateralised loan obligations - which bundle
corporate loans primarily for leveraged buyouts into a single
vehicle - for investment groups Pramerica and Cairn Capital,
said sources close to the deals. ()
* British insurer Admiral plans to buy law firm
Lyons Davidson to limit the financial impact of a ban on lawyers
paying for accident victims' contact details, the Mail on Sunday
reported, citing an unnamed source.
* BlackRock, the world's largest asset management
company, has taken an $80 million stake in Twitter Inc, a person
with knowledge of the deal said.
* Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc will announce
plans for a smaller board and a new company name as it seeks to
break with two years of damaging battles between investors, a
source familiar with the matter said.