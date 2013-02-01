Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* British authorities are looking into an allegation Barclays loaned Qatar money to invest in the bank as part of its cash call during the height of the financial crisis in 2008, allowing the bank to avoid a bailout, the Financial Times reported.

* The JP Morgan Chase trader known as the "London whale" tried to alert others at the bank to mounting risks months before his bets ballooned into more than $6 billion in losses, according to people familiar with emails reviewed by J.P. Morgan and a U.S. Senate panel.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb is seeking a buyer for brands in Brazil and Mexico with any sale possible bringing in as much as $750 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* The board of stockbrokers Seymour Pierce held talks on Thursday to discuss the future of the organisation after struggling to raise funds, the Financial Times reported.

* Indian energy major ONGC Videsh is set to battle it out with Asian rivals from China and Thailand as well as some of the biggest global names for Videocon Industries' 10 percent stake in Mozambique's Rovuma offshore block, the Economic Times reported. At least six bidders, including Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Repsol and Sinopec ,have expressed initial interest.

Deals of the day:

Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter: