RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Deutsche Bank has suspended five traders
suspected of inappropriate conduct following an internal
investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank
Offered Rate (Euribor), a source familiar with the matter said.
* Buyout firms have accelerated talks with lenders to secure
funding for possible 10-billion-pound ($15.65 billion) bids for
EE, the UK's largest mobile phone operator, according to the
Financial Times. A group formed by Apax and KKR and
another led by Blackstone and CVC Capital are
working on competing offers, the paper said.
* Barclays Plc is nearing the completion of a raft
of job cuts at its investment bank as part of its new chief
executive's plan to streamline operations and cut costs, a
person familiar with the matter said.
* Cantor Fitzgerald is in advanced talks to buy brokerage
firm Seymour Pierce, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.
* One of the key shareholders of Italy's biggest
construction firm Impregilo is set to launch a
takeover bid for the rest of the company, sources close to the
matter told Reuters.