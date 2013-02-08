RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* The United States and Britain will by mid-year levy more
fines against those alleged to have been involved in interest
rate rigging, with broker ICAP and U.S. bank Citigroup
among names in the spotlight, sources close to the probe
said.
* Dell Inc's largest independent shareholder,
Southeastern Asset Management Inc, has told the computer maker
that a $24.4 billion buyout bid undervalues it, adding to a
chorus of investor dissatisfaction with the landmark deal to
take it private, two sources close to the situation said.
* AMR Corp creditors plan to meet on Monday and
could vote on a potential merger agreement between the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, and US Airways Group Inc,
several people familiar with the matter said.
* International drug companies are considering bidding for
Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil's biggest
drugmakers, in a deal valuing it at several billion dollars,
according to people involved in the process.
* Italy's Monte dei Paschi said there were no more
derivatives losses beyond the 730 million euros ($977.44
million) it has disclosed, which have rattled financial markets
and become a campaign issue ahead of parliamentary elections,
the Financial Times reported.