RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen dismissed speculation his surprise $2.3 billion bid for Clearwire Corp was "illusory," saying that he wanted a stake in the wireless company and that rival bidder Sprint Nextel would have to work to fend off Dish.

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group recently approached Nasdaq OMX Group about taking the exchange operator private, but the talks fell apart over a disagreement on price, sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.

* Private equity firms Genstar Capital and Aquiline Private Equity LLC have teamed up and are in exclusive negotiations to buy Genworth Financial Inc's wealth management business and its San Francisco-based alternative investment business, two sources familiar with the situation said.

* Gardner Denver Inc is considering leveraged recapitalization as an alternative, as efforts to sell itself to private equity snag over price and the business outlook sags for the industrial machinery maker, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* BlackRock was the seller of a large stake in Italian oil services group Saipem in a deal that has attracted scrutiny from Italian and British regulators, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Lenders to Britain's General Healthcare Group (GHG) are in talks on a restructuring of its around 2 billion pound ($3.1 billion) debt pile, banking sources said on Monday, in a process which threatens to leave them nursing heavy losses.

* Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, plans a four-year rouble-denominated Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.