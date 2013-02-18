Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is planning to float Formula One on the Singapore stock exchange in October and is targeting a valuation of more than $10 billion, the Telegraph reported.

* BT is in talks to acquire football rights from sports broadcaster ESPN as the channel explores an exit from the UK, the Financial Times reported.

* Man Group's incoming Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman plans to nearly double the size of the hedge fund firm's executive committee as part of a management shake-up at the company, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Senior bankers at Royal Bank of Scotland are in line to share a multi million-pound bonus windfall, in a move that risks stoking another pay row at the bailed-out bank in the wake of the 390 million pounds Libor fine, the Guardian reported.

* UK's Takeover Panel is under pressure to make a potentially decisive intervention in the battle for control of Bumi ahead of Thursday's showdown meeting, the Telegraph Reported.