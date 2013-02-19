UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc and
OfficeMax Inc are in advanced discussions for a merger,
a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Private banking group Edmond de Rothschild is establishing
a merchant banking business in London which is set to begin
operations this spring, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, the German
company that is the target of a potential takeover bid by
Vodafone Group Plc, hired Morgan Stanley and Perella
Weinberg Partners LP to advise on its strategy, Bloomberg
reported.
* The Spanish authorities will take a majority stake of 65
percent in small, unlisted lender BMN after a cash injection and
the conversion of preference shares into capital, a source with
direct knowledge of the operation said on Monday.
* Telco, the holding company which controls Telecom Italia
, is gearing up to write down the value of its 22.45
percent stake in the Italian telecoms company, a source close to
the situation said on Monday.
* Singapore's central bank is expected to scrap its U.S.
dollar-linked interbank lending rate, according to a banker with
knowledge of regulators' reviews into the setting of interest
rates following the Libor rate rigging scandal.
* AllThingsD, the widely-read technology blog run by Kara
Swisher and Walt Mossberg, has begun discussions with owner News
Corp about extending or ending their partnership,
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is
favoured to secure a majority stake in troubled U.S. electric
car maker Fisker Automotive, according to two sources familiar
with Fisker's search for a strategic investor or partner.
* Germany's richest woman, Susanne Klatten, will become head
of the supervisory board at SGL Carbon, thus extending
her influence over the carbon fibre specialist, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.