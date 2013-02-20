UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and BC
Partners are readying a bid for France's Elior that values the
catering company at 3.5 billion euros ($4.67 billion) including
debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* Vodafone has hired its long-time bank Goldman
Sachs to advise on a possible multi-billion-euro bid for German
cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has hired banks
to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest
towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a
banking source told Reuters.
* Motor insurer Esure has appointed brokers Numis and
Canaccord as the company speeds up plans for a stock market
launch, the Financial Times reported.
* Warner Music has reached a deal with two independent
record label groups as it seeks regulatory approval for its 487
million pound ($752.08 million) acquisition of former EMI
labels, the Financial Times reported.