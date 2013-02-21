UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Citigroup Inc Chairman Michael O'Neill is not eager
to explore a breakup of the third-largest U.S. bank, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, has
put its British bulk annuity business, MetLife Assurance Ltd, up
for sale and has hired investment bankers from Citibank to run
an auction for the unit, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air
Canada are set to secure EU antitrust approval for
their tie-up after agreeing to cede slots at Frankfurt and New
York airports to rivals, a person familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
* Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has appointed
France's BNP Paribas and GT Bank to help
raise around $1.6 billion for six LNG carrier ships, a banking
source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
* Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Company has decided
to put its sports and modelling talent agency IMG up for sale
and is in the process of picking an investment bank to lead the
effort, three people familiar with the matter said.