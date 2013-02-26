REPEAT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will begin its annual job cutting process as early as this week, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, with its equities-trading business bracing for bigger cuts than fixed-income trading.

* German coalition lawmakers have agreed a draft law that will require traders to get authorisation for high-frequency trading but won't force them to hold investments for minimum periods, a coalition source said.

* Vivendi SA is delaying the sale of its Brazilian telecom unit GVT after the French group failed to obtain offers near its preferred price of 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion), French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Monday without citing sources.

* Royalty Pharma, a private equity group that buys the rights to patented drugs, has made a bid to acquire Elan, the Dublin-based pharmaceutical business, in a deal valuing the company's equity at $6.6 billion, the Financial Times reported.

* Carestream Health Inc, which provides medical imaging systems and other healthcare technology solutions, is looking for a buyer in a deal that could fetch as much as $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Negotiations between Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and the U.S. Department of Justice are moving them closer to a settlement over the brewer's planned purchase of Mexico's Grupo Modelo, said two sources familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is preparing to sell aerospace and defence company Arinc Inc and hired JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore Partners Inc to advise on the process, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co will announce a jump in international revenues and increased cross-selling between the commercial and investment banks on Tuesday in the first investor day since the "London whale" trading debacle, according to the Financial Times.

* ISS is in talks over a refinancing or an extension of its 32 billion Danish crown ($5.67 billion) debt, banking sources said, adding the Danish outsourcing firm may list its shares this year.