UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* BlueMountain Capital, a hedge fund involved in JPMorgan
Chase & Co's $6.2 billion trading loss last year, tried
to recruit several employees in the bank's chief investment
office in the months before the losses, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
* Executives at large European banks said they were at risk
of losing key traders and managers to the US and other
international rivals after the European Union provisionally
agreed on a 1:1 bonus-to-salary ratio, the Financial Times
reported.
* Chief Executive Stephen Hester has sent the strongest
signal yet that Royal Bank of Scotland could be ready
for reprivatisation next year as the state-owned bank announced
that a series of scandals had helped push it into losses of more
than 5 billion pounds for 2012, the Financial Times reported.
* One of Citigroup Inc's internal hedge fund units is
spinning off, free from its corporate parent and the
restrictions that have come with new banking regulations,
according to the New York Times.
* At least three Spanish banks, Santander SA,
Sabadell SA and Popular Espanol SA, have
submitted non-binding bids for nationalised lender Catalunya
Banc, three sources familiar with the auction said.
* Best Buy Co Inc has ended talks with founder
Richard Schulze over a deal in which he and a group of buyout
firms were proposing to take a minority stake in the firm, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* Bushnell, which makes outdoor products and accessories
such as eyewear and riflescopes for hunters, is up for a sale in
a deal that could be worth $1 billion, three sources familiar
with the matter said.
* Paris-based private equity firm PAI Partners is close to
swallowing R&R Ice Cream Plc, one of Britain's
biggest privately-owned food companies, in a deal worth more
than 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion), Sky News reported.
* SunTrust Banks Inc has found at least three
private equity firms interested in buying its Ridgeworth
Investments asset management unit, sources said, in the bank's
third attempt to sell the firm in as many years.