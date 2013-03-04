UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc will report a reduction in their bonus pools, reflecting separate settlements with U.S. authorities over probes into money laundering and sanctions violations, Sky News reported on Sunday.

* European executive pay has come under attack for the second time in less than a week after Swiss voters overwhelmingly backed curbs on corporate wages that snatch the power away from company boards, the Financial Times reported.

* On Monday, Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, is expected to become the first foreign bank to be criminally sentenced in the U.S. for tax violations, according to court documents, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* French markets regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers has submitted proposals to the government to counter hostile takeovers, including requiring bidders to win at least 50 percent shareholder acceptance, the business daily Les Echos reported.

* Greece's central bank had billions of euros of banknotes shipped in from other central banks to avert a bank run during the country's debt crisis as depositors withdrew their money, newspaper To Vima reported.

* Linde AG, the world's No. 2 industrial gases group, will likely look for a new chief executive from outside the company when Wolfgang Reitzle steps down at the end of his contract in May 2014, its two top managers told a German paper.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal said. The Sunday Times newspaper said the deal would be worth around 500 million pounds($750.53 million).

* German construction group Hochtief AG is expecting up to 170 million euros ($220.73 million) for the services division it is selling, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

* Jaguar Land Rover Ltd is investigating the potential of manufacturing cars in India, company sources said on Saturday, as the British luxury carmaker looks to build on its growth in emerging markets with the help of Indian parent Tata Motors Ltd.