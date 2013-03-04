UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc
will report a reduction in their bonus pools,
reflecting separate settlements with U.S. authorities over
probes into money laundering and sanctions violations, Sky News
reported on Sunday.
* European executive pay has come under attack for the
second time in less than a week after Swiss voters
overwhelmingly backed curbs on corporate wages that snatch the
power away from company boards, the Financial Times reported.
* On Monday, Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, is
expected to become the first foreign bank to be criminally
sentenced in the U.S. for tax violations, according to court
documents, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* French markets regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers
has submitted proposals to the government to counter hostile
takeovers, including requiring bidders to win at least 50
percent shareholder acceptance, the business daily Les Echos
reported.
* Greece's central bank had billions of euros of banknotes
shipped in from other central banks to avert a bank run during
the country's debt crisis as depositors withdrew their money,
newspaper To Vima reported.
* Linde AG, the world's No. 2 industrial gases
group, will likely look for a new chief executive from outside
the company when Wolfgang Reitzle steps down at the end of his
contract in May 2014, its two top managers told a German paper.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is
in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder
McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal said. The
Sunday Times newspaper said the deal would be worth around 500
million pounds($750.53 million).
* German construction group Hochtief AG is
expecting up to 170 million euros ($220.73 million) for the
services division it is selling, a German magazine reported on
Saturday.
* Jaguar Land Rover Ltd is investigating the
potential of manufacturing cars in India, company sources said
on Saturday, as the British luxury carmaker looks to build on
its growth in emerging markets with the help of Indian parent
Tata Motors Ltd.