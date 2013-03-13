Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* TPG Capital Management LP is planning to launch
its first real estate fund with a target of at least $1 billion
as the private equity firm looks to join its rivals in pursuing
real estate deals, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Charles and David Koch, two of the world's richest men,
are interested in Tribune's newspaper assets, which include the
Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, according to sources
familiar with situation.
* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer HMV
Group Plc, the Telegraph reported, without saying where
it got the information.
* National Financial Partners Corp, the New
York-based wealth management company headed by Sandy Weill's
daughter Jessica Bibliowicz, has reached out to private equity
firms about a potential sale, according to three people familiar
with the matter.
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is in the final stages
of negotiations to sell its 50 percent stake to Japanese partner
Komatsu Ltd in their hydraulic equipment manufacturing
joint venture, L&T Komatsu, the Economic Times reported citing a
person close to the transaction.
* Advent Software Inc, an accounting software
company, is exploring a sale and has hired Frank Quattrone's
investment bank Qatalyst Partners to lead the effort, several
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is
interested in the 315 UK branches being sold by state-backed
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* Ryanair Holdings Plc is close to unveiling a
landmark $15 billion order for around 170 passenger jets from
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co, sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Germany's Commerzbank AG invited banks to pitch
for an accelerated capital increase of up to 10 percent of new
shares, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has
hired banks to explore the sale of its power grids for an
estimated 5 billion euros ($6.51 billion) in what would be the
biggest Nordic deal for five years, four people familiar with
the matter said.
* British travel group Thomas Cook Group Plc is
drawing up plans to raise more than 400 million pounds ($595.42
million) through a share issue, Sky News reported on Tuesday
citing people close to the company.