RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Britain's fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets
, is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado
Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse
capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
* Blackstone is preparing a first-of-its-kind
securitisation of REO-to-rental properties, and the deal could
come later this year, according to sources with knowledge of the
plans.
* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's
largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd
, two sources with direct knowledge of the development
told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is
discussing a deal to buy controlling stake in Reliance
Globalcom, the enterprise business unit of Anil Ambani's
Reliance Communications, the Times of India reported,
citing people directly aware of the talks.
* SandRidge Energy Inc and hedge fund TPG-Axon
Capital are in settlement talks that could lead to the departure
of the oil and gas company's chief executive, Tom Ward,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
* Brazil's Vale SA plans to sell the Rio Colorado
fertilizer project in Argentina to recoup the $2.2 billion it
has invested in the suspended potash mine, a source with direct
knowledge of Vale's plans told Reuters on
Wednesday.