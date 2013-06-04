Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Vodafone Group has revived its evaluation of a
potential takeover of Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel
Deutschland Holding AG, a move that would strengthen
the UK mobile-phone giant's position in Europe's largest economy
and cost at least $8.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported. ()
* New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice
is considering buying and merging the office maintenance units
of Balfour Beatty's and Rentokil Initial's, the
Financial Times reported.
* NYSE Euronext is considering a fresh bid to sell
its nearly 5 percent stake in commodity bourse Multi-Commodity
Exchange of India (MCX), after an earlier attempt
failed in March this year, the Business Standard reported,
citing the Press Trust of India news agency. ()
* Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in
talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in
London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in a deal valued by the
market at about 400 million euros ($521.18 million).