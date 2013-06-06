Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Ousted Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon is trying to raise $1 billion in capital through
private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds for his new
company, American Energy Partners, the Financial Times reported.
()
* Private equity firm Kelso & Company has hired Barclays
to find a buyer for Custom Building Products, which
makes supplies for home furnishings and construction and counts
Home Depot Inc as a primary retail partner, three people
familiar with the matter said.
* MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks
with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The Container Store has begun to hire advisers to prepare
for a potential initial public offering, nearly five years after
selling itself to the private equity firm Leonard Green &
Partners, the New York Times reported. ()
* Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare may sell
its Vietnam and Hong Kong units for between $380 million and
$400 million, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons
familiar with the development. ()