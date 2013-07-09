Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Citi Venture Capital International, the private equity arm
of Citigroup, is in talks to buy a majority stake in
India's Sansera Engineering for about 3.4 billion rupees ($56
million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Financier Nat Rothschild has asked Britain's financial
market watchdog to look into whether Indonesia-focused coal
miner Bumi made misleading statements to the market, a
source said.
* U.S. private equity firm TPG is buying TSL Education,
publisher of the Times Educational Supplement, from European
private equity firm Charterhouse in a deal worth 400 million
pounds ($595.30 million), two sources familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
* Streaming video site Hulu has attracted three bids of over
$1 billion from suitors including a partnership of AT&T Inc
and Chernin Group, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.