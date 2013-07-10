Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Glencore Xstrata PLC is looking to sell its
Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to divest
assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain
handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with
knowledge of the process.
* Pinnacle Foods and Fresh Del Monte are
among the companies considering offers for Del Monte Foods'
canned foods business, a deal that could be worth more than $1.5
billion, four people familiar with the process said on
Tuesday.
* French auto parts maker Faurecia will announce
on Wednesday that it plans to sell one of its French factories
and cut jobs at another as it grapples with the slump in demand
hitting European automakers, business daily Les Echos reported
on Tuesday.
* Malaysia's Petronas is in talks to sell 10
percent of its Canadian shale gas assets to Indian Oil Corp
, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
mirroring a deal it signed earlier this year with a Japanese
company.
* Maxim magazine, the bawdy men's title that went up for
sale in March, is seeing some bids of about $20 million, less
than a tenth of the price its owners paid six years ago,
according to people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg
reported. ()
* MTN Group Ltd, Africa's largest wireless carrier,
and Reliance Communications Ltd of India have put talks
to link up on hold, according to three people with knowledge of
the situation, Bloomberg reported. ()