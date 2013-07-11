版本:
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* QVT Financial LP, the third-largest shareholder in obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc, intends to vote for the full slate of nine directors proposed by dissident investor First Manhattan Co, a source familiar with QVT's thinking said on Wednesday.

* Luxury down jacket maker Moncler aims to float in Milan in December with a valuation of about 2 billion euros allowing investors to cash in on the brand's stellar growth, sources close to the matter said.
