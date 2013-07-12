Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Germany's Siemens has received tentative offers for the postal automation and baggage-handling division being sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed non-core assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

* German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe has attracted bidding interest from several rivals, which have been asked to submit tentative offers by the end of next week, three people familiar with the process told Reuters.

* A state-owned Qatari entity has held initial talks with German utility RWE about buying its DEA oil and gas exploration and production unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is preparing a higher bid for computer maker Dell Inc ahead of a key shareholder meeting after proxy firms endorsed founder Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer, Bloomberg TV reported.