Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
July 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on Sunday.
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter b
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.