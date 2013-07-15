Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on Sunday.