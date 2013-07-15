Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
July 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* U.S. General Electric Co is gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer Invensys Plc that would trump last week's offer from France's Schneider Electric SA, a newspaper said on Sunday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on Sunday.
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
* Says to partner with licensed rental car companies (Adds context)