RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system
* BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system with leucocount reagent assay
July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Germany's Siemens AG and Allianz SE may be interested in taking stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.
* Source Bioscience Plc says in advanced talks to acquire Vindon Healthcare
* AT&T Inc is drawing a takeover wishlist of wireless carriers in Europe, from giants Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc assets to U.K. mobile-phone venture EE, according to people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reported. ()
* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03