RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Germany's Siemens AG and Allianz SE may be interested in taking stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.

* Source Bioscience Plc says in advanced talks to acquire Vindon Healthcare

* AT&T Inc is drawing a takeover wishlist of wireless carriers in Europe, from giants Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc assets to U.K. mobile-phone venture EE, according to people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reported. ()