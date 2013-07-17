Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which has agreed
to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion,
plans to list the combined company in Hong Kong after completing
the takeover, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive
initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting
interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc,
according to several people familiar with the
matter.
* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell and his
private equity partner Silver Lake would decline to raise their
$24.4 billion bid for the world's No. 3 PC maker even if a vote
on their offer is delayed, two people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* France's Orange is considering the sale of its
Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900
million euros ($1.2 billion), as it exits non-core markets to
pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation
said.
* Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and
jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million
($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity
suitor.