Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Two of the options suggested by activist shareholder Nelson Peltz on Wednesday for PepsiCo Inc are unlikely, according to a source familiar with PepsiCo's thinking.

* U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers is in the final stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds ($682.8 million) of Northern Rock loans from the British government, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Overseas Union Enterprise will raise about $600.2 million ($476 million) after pricing the initial public offering of its hospitality trust at the bottom of its indicative price range, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.