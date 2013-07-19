Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc is close to reaching
a settlement with First Manhattan Co, giving the dissident
investor a majority of the company board, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Thursday evening.
* Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart's $10 billion Roy
Hill iron ore project has overcome key hurdles holding up debt
negotiations, a move that could pave the way for the mine to
start producing by September 2015, sources said on
Thursday.
* Pfizer Inc decided not to pursue a bid for Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc this week, according to two people
familiar with the matter, leaving Amgen Inc in front
position to buy the cancer drugmaker
* Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy a
majority stake in British government-owned Plasma Resources UK
(PRUK) for around 200 million pounds ($303.46 million), a source
close to the deal said on Thursday.
* Heavily indebted Russian coal miner Mechel could
get about $850 million by handing over control of three of its
loss-making mills to their former owner, a Russian newspaper
said on Thursday.
* Gazprom wants the government to invest state
pension fund money in the South Stream pipeline, which will
carry Russian gas to southern Europe, through an issue of
infrastructure bonds, Kommersant daily said on Thursday.
* Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp offered to
pay $8.5 billion to acquire Universal Music but its owner,
French media and entertainment conglomerate Vivendi,
rejected the bid, the Financial Times reported on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the proposal.
* MBK Partners Ltd, a private equity fund formed by former
Carlyle Group executives, is considering a Singapore initial
public offering for Taiwan's China Network Systems Co, said two
people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported. ()
* Charter Communications Inc, backed by billionaire
John Malone, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to
pursue a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, according to
people with knowledge of the situation, Bloomberg reported. ()