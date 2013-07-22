Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* At least four peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker Grohe submitted exploratory offers for the private equity-owned company by Friday's deadline, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

* Qatar's sovereign fund could team up with real estate company Hines to buy assets from troubled Italian developer Risanamento, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, citing financial sources.

* Greece's second-biggest bank, Piraeus, has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme aimed at cutting around 1,500 jobs in a drive to cut costs after taking over assets from smaller rivals, a source at the bank told Reuters on Friday.