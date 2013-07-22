Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* At least four peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment
maker Grohe submitted exploratory offers for the
private equity-owned company by Friday's deadline, two sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters on Saturday.
* Qatar's sovereign fund could team up with real estate
company Hines to buy assets from troubled Italian developer
Risanamento, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, citing
financial sources.
* Greece's second-biggest bank, Piraeus, has
launched a voluntary redundancy scheme aimed at cutting around
1,500 jobs in a drive to cut costs after taking over assets from
smaller rivals, a source at the bank told Reuters on
Friday.